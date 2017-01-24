Nigeria suicide bomber 'had baby strapped to her back'

A female suicide bomber who attacked a town in northeast Nigeria earlier this month was carrying a baby at the time, the country's main relief agency said Tuesday.



Police said four female bombers were responsible while the state government blamed Boko Haram, which has frequently targeted Madagali, including in December, when some 45 people were killed.



Last week, the group's leader Abubakar Shekau admitted for the first time they had used women in the conflict.



Experts studying suicide bombings have said children are likely to be unaware they are being used as human bombs but that women using children and babies as cover for suicide attacks was rare.

...