Hungarian scrapped from list of candidates for WHO top job

Former Hungarian health minister Miklos Szocska has been cut from a list of candidates to head the World Health Organization, leaving just five in the running, the U.N. agency said Tuesday.



WHO, which announced Szocska's elimination in a statement, said two more names will be cut Wednesday after a round of interviews with the executive board.



The renowned malaria researcher and former health minister will face off against France's former health minister Philippe Douste-Blazy and former Pakistani health minister Sania Nishtar -- one of only two women on the list.



The other woman is Flavia Bustreo, who was proposed by Italy and is WHO's current Assistant Director-General for Family, Women's and Children's Health.

...