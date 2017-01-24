In message to Trump, EU says will remain top investor against climate change

The European Investment Bank, the EU's lending institution, will maintain a target of investing around 20 billion dollars a year to fight climate change over the next five years, it said Tuesday, sending a warning to climate sceptics.



Last year the bank lent 83.8 billion euros ($90 billion), of which 19 billion went to projects to counter climate change.



Britain's decision to leave the European Union is adding to EIB's concerns, as it is one of the four main shareholders of the bank, holding about 16 percent of its shares.



Only EU member states can be EIB shareholders.



Last year, the bank lent to Britain more than 7 billion euros.

...