Italy avalanche toll at 15 as helicopter crash adds to pain

The death toll from an avalanche that swamped an Italian mountain hotel rose to 15 Tuesday, with 14 still missing, as a nearby helicopter crash dealt another blow to a region reeling from earthquakes and the heaviest snowfall in decades.



Campo Felice, located at 710 meters (2,330 feet) altitude but with pistes up to just over 2,000 meters, is close to the epicenters of earthquakes that struck the region last Wednesday and were followed by the killer avalanche.



The tally of bodies found in the ruins of the Rigopiano rose to 15 on the sixth day of an increasingly forlorn search through the snow-covered wreckage.



Eleven staff and guests survived the disaster, two men who we outside when the avalanche struck and nine people, including four children, who were found on Friday.



The avalanche occurred three hours after the last of four magnitude five earthquakes shook the region in the space of four hours.

...