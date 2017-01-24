EU security chief issues wake-up call over cyber threats

EU security commissioner Julian King says Europe faces a growing threat of cyber attacks from criminals and those plotting to destabilize the 28-nation bloc politically.



In an interview with AFP, King urged the European Union to shore up its defenses in the face of a mounting danger.



He gave the example of the European Commission, the EU's powerful executive, which was hit by a 20-percent surge in cyber-attacks last year.



More than 2,500 computers were decrypted this way for free in Europe last year," he said.



The EU will also work on setting up a "unified system" for managing biometric and other information.

