Official: Mexico could leave NAFTA if not satisfied

Mexico's Economy Secretary said Tuesday his country could leave the North American Free Trade Agreement if talks on re-negotiating it are unsatisfactory.



Ildefonso Guajardo told the Televisa network that his country will be in a weak position at talks with U.S. President Donald Trump unless Mexico makes it clear it won't accept just anything in order to preserve the three-nation trade pact.



Trump has pledged to renegotiate the pact between the U.S., Mexico and Canada and slap tariffs on imports.



Trump has suggested that the U.S. might retain some of that money to help pay for a wall between the countries.

