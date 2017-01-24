US museums, libraries collect signs of women's protests challenging Trump

Homemade signs that protesters waved when marching against President Donald Trump across U.S. cities last weekend were being collected for posterity by museums and libraries on Tuesday, officials said.



The Washington D.C.-based National Museum of American History and smaller institutions said they were in the process of collecting and sorting through protest signs they now considered records of nationwide protests of historic proportions.



Women activists, outraged by Trump's campaign rhetoric and behavior they found to be especially misogynistic, spearheaded scores of marches in the United States and sympathy rallies around the world on Saturday.



The Newberry Library, a famed research library specializing in humanities located in Chicago, Illinois, said hundreds of messages of interest had poured in after it asked the public to donate their protest signs in Twitter messages.

...