Assad allies, Turkey agree to oversee truce deal

Russia, Turkey and Iran backed a shaky truce between Syria's warring parties Tuesday and agreed to monitor its compliance, but on the ground rebels faced continued fighting on two fronts, which could undermine the deal.



Rebels say it is a major violation of the cease-fire agreed on Dec. 30 .



In Astana, rebel and regime delegates held indirect talks for the first time in nine months at a time when Turkey, which backs the rebels, and Russia, which supports Syrian President Bashar Assad, want to disentangle themselves from the fighting.



Western diplomats attending the talks informally said despite a lack of detail about the cease-fire, it was positive that the final communique mentioned reviving the U.N. political talks in Geneva under U.N. Resolution 2254 and that the three powers agreed to jointly fight Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, which changed its name from Nusra Front last year, and to separate them from armed opposition groups.



The U.N. special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, who was attending the Astana talks, said he now hoped to reconvene peace talks in Geneva next month.

...