U.K. Parliament must vote on Brexit, top court rules

Prime Minister Theresa May must give Parliament a vote before she can formally start Britain's exit from the European Union, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, giving lawmakers who oppose her Brexit plans a shot at amending them.



The 8-3 decision forces the government to put a bill before Parliament, giving members of the House of Commons and the unelected House of Lords the chance to debate and potentially offer amendments that could soften the terms of Brexit.



The "straightforward" bill will be rushed to Parliament within days, the government said after the country's highest judicial body decided May could not use executive powers known as "royal prerogative" to invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty and begin two years of divorce talks.



The lawsuit was considered the most important constitutional case in a generation because it centered on the question of who ultimately wields power in Britain's system of government: the prime minister and her Cabinet, or Parliament.

...