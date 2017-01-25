May meets Trump with eye on Brexit future

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will this week be the first foreign leader to meet with Donald Trump since his inauguration, aiming to discuss a key post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S.



Trump has offered rare support for Brexit among global leaders, seeing parallels with his own election campaign, and saying Britain was "smart" to vote to leave an EU that he believes is now falling apart.



He has also pledged to move quickly on agreeing a trade deal with London -- welcome words for May, who last week conceded publicly for the first time that Britain would be leaving Europe's single market.



There is also the uncomfortable issue of Trump's comments about women, some of which he has apologized for, which May has branded "unacceptable".



May told the BBC this week that she was hoping for "early" talks on a U.S.-U.K. trade deal -- although the European Commission pointed out that Britain cannot start formal trade negotiations until it leaves the bloc.

