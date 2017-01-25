Modi, Trump share 'warm' phone conversation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Wednesday to work closely with Donald Trump after the new U.S. president invited him to Washington, looking to ensure an upturn in ties survives a change at the White House.



Modi was effectively barred from the United States for many years as punishment for deadly communal riots in the western state of Gujarat during his time as chief minister.



But after his landslide election victory, Modi built a strong rapport with Barack Obama who became the first sitting U.S. president to pay a second visit to India during the 2015 Republic Day celebrations.



Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon described Modi's victory in India's 2014 general election as the first phase in a "global revolt" against the existing order that culminated with the outcome of November's U.S. polls.

...