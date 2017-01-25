EU calls for China to take 'concrete' steps in opening market

The European Union urged China Wednesday to make "concrete progress" in opening its markets to global investment, after Chinese President Xi Jinping decried protectionism in a speech at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.



In June 2016, the European Chamber of Commerce in China warned that foreign companies face an increasingly hostile environment in China, with fewer than half its members saying they planned to expand operations in the world's second-largest economy.



Trump has previously criticized China's trade practices and threatened to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports, and while he did not mention China at his inauguration, he pledged to put "America first" in a nationalist speech.

...