Greek PM says won't enact another euro of revenue-raising measures

Greece will not pass any more revenue-raising measures beyond what is agreed in its bailout package, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was quoted as saying Wednesday, as a stand-off with international lenders ground on.



Euro zone finance ministers were expected to discuss Greece at a meeting in Dublin Thursday, but no conclusion to the bailout review was expected.



Greece signed up to a bailout agreement worth up to 86 billion euros ($92 billion) in 2015 -- its third since 2010 .



The IMF, which is currently not a participant in the most recent bailout package, says that unless Athens adopts more austerity measures and legislates them upfront the surplus will only reach 1.5 percent.

