Tension high as Australia is divided over holiday aimed at unity

An Australian city's bid to highlight the plight of indigenous people by boycotting Australia Day celebrations Thursday has ignited a rancorous dispute, raised fears of violence and could backfire on reforms aimed at engendering reconciliation.



Leaders in the western city of Fremantle have cancelled the usual fireworks and other celebrations to mark Australia Day, the anniversary of the arrival in 1788 of the first British fleet, moving the party instead to Saturday.



Reclaim Australia, the country's most prominent "alt-right" group, has planned a protest march in Fremantle on Jan. 26 .



Pettitt said the issue of rights for Aboriginal people should not be drawn into the fray of party politics.



A White Australia Policy, which was only dismantled in the late 1960s, favored European migrants over non-whites.

