Killer avalanches hit Indian Kashmir

Avalanches killed five people in Indian-administered Kashmir Wednesday -- four members of a family whose home was buried under snow and a soldier stationed at a military base.



Indian-administered Kashmir has been witnessing one of the severest winters in recent decades, with heavy snow across the territory and temperature dropping to minus seven degrees Celsius (19 degrees Fahrenheit).



Police last week evacuated 80 villagers from Waltengoo Nar -- where dozens were killed after a series of avalanches hit the area in 2005 -- in the south of the territory.

