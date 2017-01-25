Torture accusations: EU ambassador raises case of China lawyer

The EU ambassador to Beijing said Wednesday that Europe was concerned about the case of detained Chinese lawyer Xie Yang, who rights groups say has been tortured by police.



Xie was arrested in the so-called "709 crackdown" in the summer of 2015, which saw some 200 legal staff and activists detained, and rights groups say that he has suffered physical and psychological torture in the year and a half since he was detained.



In December, he was indicted on charges of "inciting subversion of state power" and "disrupting court order", and is currently awaiting trial, said CHRD.



He gave his lawyers the names of 10 police officers involved in his alleged mistreatment, and described being made to sit on a torture device made of a stacked pile of plastic chairs with his feet dangling until circulation was cut off to his legs and feet, causing painful swelling, according to CHRD.

...