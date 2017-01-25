German police search homes in crackdown on far-right extremists

About 200 German police searched a dozen homes in six states on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a far-right extremist group suspected of planning armed attacks against police, Jews and asylum seekers, the chief prosecutor's office said.



The prosecutor's office said the early morning raids included searches of the homes of six people believed to have founded the new group, and that of a seventh person who is suspected of helping the group obtain supplies.



The prosecutor's office did not name the group but German media reported the raids were directed against members of a group calling itself "Reichsbuerger," or Citizens of the Reich.

