U.S. Republicans to map out strategy for Trump's agenda

U.S. Republican lawmakers will map out strategy for enacting President Donald Trump's agenda of repealing and replacing Obamacare and overhauling the tax code as they gather in Philadelphia Wednesday for a three-day policy retreat.



Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to huddle with the lawmakers Thursday.



While there is broad enthusiasm about the idea of swift action in those two areas, the challenge for Trump and congressional Republicans will be getting lawmakers to coalesce around specific plans.



A Republican aide said House Republicans were "nowhere close" to deciding on a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, former Democratic President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law known as Obamacare.



Congress is under pressure from Trump to act quickly.

