Dutch to set up global abortion support fund to counter Trump's cuts

The Netherlands is launching a global fund to help women access abortion services to compensate for U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on U.S. federal funding for foreign groups providing abortions or abortion support for family planning abroad.



Trump Monday reinstated a policy that requires foreign NGOs who receive U.S. global family planning funds to certify that they do not perform abortions or provide abortion advice as a method of family planning.



Trump has also pledged to withdraw funding from U.S. domestic abortion services.



The policy also prohibits U.S. federal assistance for foreign groups that use non-U.S. funds for those abortion services or lobby foreign governments to legalize abortion, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, which looks at U.S. global health policy.

...