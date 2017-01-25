Dutch man on trial in 'sextortion' cyberbully case

A man accused of a world-wide cyberbullying racket that got young girls to pose naked before blackmailing them went on trial Wednesday in Amsterdam, saying he is innocent of the charges.



Aydin C. is also linked to the case of Canadian teen Amanda Todd who committed suicide in October 2012 after being tormented by an anonymous cyberbully.



A Dutch court in June last year ruled in favour of Aydin C.'s extradition to Canada to stand trial in connection with Todd's death.



Aydin C. however will be sent to Canada only after the end of his trial in the Netherlands.

...