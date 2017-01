The German government voted Wednesday to scrap a "lese majeste" law that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had sought to employ against a popular German television satirist.



Erdogan had launched a criminal complaint under the law -- which carries up to three years' jail -- against German TV comic Jan Boehmermann, who had insulted him in a so-called "defamatory poem".



Merkel then authorized criminal proceedings against Boehmermann, in a decision that appalled rights groups.

