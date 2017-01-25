Bulgaria's new interim PM promises stability ahead of elections

Bulgaria's newly appointed interim prime minister has pledged to maintain political stability and continuity as he leads the Balkan country towards a parliamentary election on March 26, its third since 2013 .



On Tuesday President Rumen Radev named Ognyan Gerdzhikov, a law professor and former speaker of parliament, to head an interim cabinet following the resignation of Bulgaria's center-right government late last year.



The outgoing center-right government of Boiko Borisov had succeeded in reviving Bulgaria's economy, the poorest in the 28-nation European Union, cutting unemployment to an eight-year low and bringing state finances back into the black.

