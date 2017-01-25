New Gambian president set to return Thursday

President Adama Barrow is set to return to The Gambia Thursday after his predecessor Yahya Jammeh finally quit power under threat of military intervention.



A source close to the Senegalese presidency and a diplomatic source in The Gambia's capital Banjul had also confirmed the announcement made on a Facebook page linked to the new president that Barrow was due to arrive Thursday at 4:00 pm (1600 GMT).



Barrow won December's election, but for weeks Jammeh refused to step down, setting off a crisis that saw the new president take his oath of office in neighboring Senegal last week.

...