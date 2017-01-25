Star French economist backs campaign call for universal income

A proposal by left-wing French presidential candidate Benoit Hamon for a universal basic income received the seal of approval from star French economist Thomas Piketty Wednesday.



Hamon has said however that everyone would eventually receive the payment.



He has said he would begin in 2018 by giving 18-to-25-year-olds and the jobless poor 600 euros a month, increasing it over time to 750 euros and to all the French.



The idea of a universal income is gaining traction in parts of the West.



Finland this month began a two-year experiment paying 2,000 unemployed workers a basic income.

...