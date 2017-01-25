Italy arrests four suspected leaders of human trafficking and prostitution ring

Summary
Italian police Wednesday arrested four men accused of being the leaders of a human trafficking ring which smuggled people from Africa to Europe and forced women into the sex trade upon arrival in Italy.
Police said it began investigating the suspects in June after a Nigerian girl, a minor, informed officers that she had been smuggled to Italy and upon arrival was held captive and forced into prostitution.
Humanitarian groups say the number of illegal migrants being forced into prostitution in Italy is rising.
...