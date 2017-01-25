Trump jitters to dominate key Latin American summit

Latin American and Caribbean leaders gather Wednesday to discuss regional trade, migration and drug policies in an uncertain new era of foreign relations under new U.S. President Donald Trump.



Countries representing 620 million inhabitants in a poor region largely dependent on trade with the United States will discuss Trump's vows to overhaul his country's commercial ties.



Cuba's Communist President Raul Castro will also attend the summit, amid questions over how Trump will approach Havana's diplomatic rapprochement with Washington.

...