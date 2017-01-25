EU can't prevent US, UK trade talks: chief negotiator

Britain is free to discuss its future trade relationship with the United States but remains bound by EU trade policy as long as it is a member of the bloc, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator said Wednesday.



May vowed to activate "before the end of March" Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon, which would launch negotiations with the other EU member states on Britain's exit.



Pending completion of this process, which is expected to last two years, Britain remains a full member of the EU, but the extent to which it can engage in trade talks raises questions.

