Yellow fever outbreak kills 40 in Brazil

Brazilian public health officials are working to stop an outbreak of yellow fever that has killed at least 40 people in Brazil from becoming an epidemic, urging people to seek vaccinations in nine of the country's 26 states.



The Health Minister said on Tuesday that 70 cases of the fever and 40 deaths have been confirmed in the outbreak centered in rural areas of the state of Minas Gerais, while another 47 deaths and 368 suspect cases are under investigation.



Yellow fever is a viral disease found in tropical regions of Africa and the Americas that mainly affects humans and monkeys and is transmitted by the same type of mosquito that spreads dengue and the Zika virus.

