US drops case against Fiat heir arrested for faking own kidnapping

US authorities have decided not to charge an heir to the Fiat auto fortune who was arrested for allegedly faking his own kidnapping to pay for a weekend of debauchery, officials said Wednesday.



According to several US media outlets, Lapo Elkann, the grandson of legendary Fiat founder Gianni Agnelli, tried to make his family believe he had been kidnapped when he ran out of money during a two-day bender of sex and drugs.



The Agnelli family controls about a 30 percent stake in Fiat, and 44 percent of the voting rights.

