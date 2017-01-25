Trump could reinstate CIA's secret 'black site' prisons: US officials

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to order a review that could lead to the reinstatement of a CIA program to hold terrorist suspects in secret overseas "black site" prisons that used interrogation techniques often condemned as torture, two U.S. officials said on Wednesday.



There is widespread opposition in Congress, in U.S. intelligence agencies and within the military to reopening black sites and revisiting the use of harsh interrogation techniques, according to the serving officers.



Trump's draft order also would authorize a review of interrogation techniques that U.S. officials could use on terrorism suspects, and keep open the detention center at the U.S. naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and send new prisoners there.



However, the Justice Department under Trump could issue an interpretation of U.S. law that allows for the use of harsh interrogation techniques as occurred in the so-called "Torture Memos" drafted under the Bush administration in 2002 and subsequently withdrawn.

...