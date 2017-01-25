German anti-immigrant party calls for end to fundamental right to asylum

The leader of the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) has called for the right to asylum that is enshrined in the country's constitution to be replaced by a non-binding right granted by grace.



The right to political asylum in Article 16a of Germany's Basic Law (constitution) is considered fundamental and such rights cannot be abolished. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the fundamental right to asylum for those who are being persecuted for political reasons cannot be restricted.



A poll by Forsa for German magazine Stern published on Wednesday put the AfD on 12 percent, up one point from last week, despite a scandal stirred by senior party member Bjoern Hoecke's reference to Berlin's Holocaust Memorial as a "monument of shame".

