Trump moves to build Mexico border wall

President Donald Trump moved aggressively to tighten the nation's immigration controls Wednesday, signing executive actions to jump-start construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and block federal grants from immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities".



Trump cast his actions as fulfillment of a pledge to enact hard-line immigration measures, including construction of a wall paid for by Mexico.



While Trump has repeatedly promised that Mexico will pay for it, U.S. taxpayers are expected to cover the initial costs, and the new administration has said nothing about how it will compel Mexico to reimburse the money. One of the executive actions Trump signed Wednesday appears to signal that he could restrict aid to Mexico.

...