Trump defends restricted entry for Muslims

U.S. President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that his plan to limit the entry of people from several Muslim countries was necessary because the world is "a total mess".



Interviewed on ABC News, Trump denied that it was a ban on Muslims.



Trump was asked if he was concerned that this would anger Muslims around the world.



According to the draft decree, Trump intends to halve the number of refugees entering the United States during the 2017 fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30 .



While the administration of former president Barack Obama had set a target of accepting more than 100,000 refugees this year, the Trump administration aims to slash that to 50,000 .

