Thousands march demanding change to Australia Day, citing aboriginal injustices

Thousands of Australians staged protest marches Thursday demanding the date of Australia Day, Jan. 26, be changed as it celebrates the arrival of white settlement and the beginning of injustices suffered by the country's disadvantaged Aborigines.



Aborigines only gained citizenship in 1967 and a vote on whether to recognize Aborigines in the constitution as the country's first people has been on hold for years.



Aborigines face a 10-year gap in life expectancy compared with other Australians and make up 27 percent of the prison population, but are just three percent of the population.

...