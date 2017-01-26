Redefining a 'special relationship': Trump and May to talk trade

Trade will dominate the first talks between the new leaders of the United States and Britain this week, with both hoping commitments to a future deal will redefine their 'special relationship' in a new world order.



For British Prime Minister Theresa May -- who will be the first foreign leader to meet new U.S. President Donald Trump -- even a simple promise to deepen trade ties could strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union.



Trump has played up traditionally close ties with Britain, distancing himself from his predecessor Barack Obama who said the country would be at "the back of the queue" for a trade deal with the United States if it left the EU.



Following a secret trip by May's two most senior aides to the United States in December, British foreign minister Boris Johnson met Trump's close advisers this month and told parliament he had found a "huge fund of goodwill" for Britain.

...