China offers anchor of stability, growth in uncertain world: Premier Li

China offers "an anchor of stability and growth" in an uncertain world with its support for reform, openness and free trade, Premier Li Keqiang wrote in an article in Bloomberg Businessweek published Thursday.



China is opening new sectors of its economy to investment and improving access to many others while ensuring that all businesses registered in China are treated equally, Li wrote.



At home, Li said China is continuing with structural reforms.



Last year, China shed over 65 million and 290 million tonnes of inefficient steel and coal mining capacity, respectively, and it plans to boost those figures to 140 million and 800 million tonnes within the next three to five years, he said.

