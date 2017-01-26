S. Korea court awards Japan's stolen statue to local temple

A statue stolen from Japan in 2012 should be given to a South Korean temple, a South Korean court ruled Thursday, on the grounds that it was previously seized by Japanese pirates centuries ago.



The 14th century Buddhist statue was stolen by South Korean thieves from the Kannon Temple in Tsushima, Japan, five years ago.



Another statue stolen by the same South Korean thieves from a different Japanese temple, a bronze standing image of Buddha, was returned to Japan in 2015 as South Korean investigators were unable to confirm whether it was originally plundered or given as a gift to Japan.

