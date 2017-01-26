Austrian chancellor rows back on talk of government collapse

Austria's Social Democrat Chancellor Christian Kern rowed back on talk of the coalition government with his Conservative junior partners possibly collapsing, saying that all parties were trying to hammer out a policy action program by Friday.



Polls regularly show the FPO in first place with support of roughly a third, followed by Kern's Social Democrats on around 27 percent and the OVP on about 19 percent.



Frustration has also grown with two centrist parties, which have dominated Austrian politics for decades and which many now see as ineffective.

