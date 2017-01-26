Six shot during vigil for gunshot victim in Chicago: media

A 12-year-old girl was among six people shot Wednesday evening during a vigil in Chicago for a gunshot victim, local media said, the day after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened federal intervention to tackle gun violence in the city.



Chicago, with a population of 2.7 million, registered more shootings and homicides last year than any other U.S. city, according to FBI and Chicago police data, and its murder clearance rate -- a measure of solved and closed cases -- is one of the country's lowest.

