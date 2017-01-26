Camels and stuntmen wow crowds at India Republic Day

Motorbike stunt riders and herds of camels wowed the crowds gathered in New Delhi Thursday to celebrate Republic Day, an annual showcase of India's military hardware and cultural diversity.



The nearly 100-minute parade displayed India's latest weaponry, including missiles and Indian-manufactured radar systems, along with elaborate floats representing the country's different states and union territories.



Suspected separatist militants triggered at least eight bombs in the remote northeastern Assam and Manipur states, but without causing any major damage or casualties.



In his televised Republic Day speech Wednesday night, President Pranab Mukherjee said India's strength lay in its religious and cultural diversity.

...