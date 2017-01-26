Kenyan court tells doctors to end strike in days or face jail

A Kenyan court Thursday ordered doctors to end a strike in the next five days or face jail after a stoppage of more than six weeks that has plunged state hospitals into crisis at the start of an election year.



Justice Hellen Wasilwa had initially handed union leaders a suspended one-month sentence on Jan. 12 after they defied a December ruling declaring the strike illegal. She had also given them a two-week period for negotiations to avoid jail.



On Thursday, she extended the period for the doctors to call off the strike by five days.

...