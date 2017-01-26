Spanish PM warns Le Pen victory would be 'a disaster'

Spain's conservative prime minister warned Thursday that an election win by French far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen or Germany's anti-immigration party AfD would be "a disaster" that would "destroy Europe".



The National Front presidential candidate has promised if elected in May to dump the euro and organise a Brexit-style referendum on France's membership in the European Union.



With polls putting it on 12-15 percent, the party is tipped to win seats in the federal parliament for the first time in September's national election.

...