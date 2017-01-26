Boko Haram kill 3 in Nigeria: police

A Red Cross vehicle leaves the Maiduguri State Specialist Hospital grounds on on January 18, 2017. / AFP / STEFAN HEUNIS
Boko Haram claims Nigeria university attack
Boko Haram targets Nigeria military base, militia
Nigeria finds Chibok girl kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Boko Haram claims Nigeria university attack
Boko Haram targets Nigeria military base, militia
Nigeria finds Chibok girl kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE