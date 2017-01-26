Millions of children vaccinated against measles in Boko Haram-hit northeast Nigeria: UN

Millions of children in northeast Nigeria, where Boko Haram is waging an insurgency, have been vaccinated against measles in recent weeks but many others could not be reached due to the threat posed by the Islamist militants, the United Nations said Thursday.



Some 4.7 million children in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe -- the three states hit hardest by Boko Haram violence -- were given vaccines in the past two weeks to protect them against the highly contagious virus, the U.N. children's agency (UNICEF) said.



Some 25,000 children in Nigeria suffered measles last year, at least 100 of whom died, according to the U.N. agency.



The number of deaths from measles has fallen by 79 percent worldwide since 2000, due mainly to mass vaccination campaigns, but nearly 400 children still die from the disease every day.

