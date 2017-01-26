ISIS pushing for Asian links, expansion, Philippines says

The Philippines has received intelligence that shows closer links between domestic militants and ISIS, its defense minister said Thursday, adding weight to worries that Middle East extremists are building a network in Southeast Asia.



Intelligence from allies showed a leader of the Abu Sayyaf militant group, which has gained notoriety for piracy and kidnapping in the southern Philippines, was trying to spread into new areas of the Philippines upon the instruction of ISIS, according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.



The United States has a $5 million bounty on the head of Hapilon for leading the 2001 kidnapping of 20 people, including three Americans, on a resort island.

...