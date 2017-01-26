Jubilant Gambia awaits president's return

Adama Barrow's return will cap days of anxious waiting in the tiny former British colony that was thrown into chaos when long-time president Yahya Jammeh refused to step down after losing a December vote.



Barrow took the oath of office at his country's mission in Dakar a week ago and a multinational African force then entered The Gambia to ensure his safe return home and Jammeh's departure.



The new president must also deal with latent ethnic tensions between Jammeh's minority Jola people and the majority Mandinkas, to which Barrow belongs.



Barrow has told Jammeh he will have all the rights legally ensured to an ex-president, which under Gambian law include immunity from prosecution, barring a vote by two-thirds of the national assembly.

