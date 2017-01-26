Austria's president takes office denouncing populist "danger"

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen took office Thursday denouncing populist ideas like those of the far-right candidate he defeated, but a spat within the ruling coalition threatened to play into the hands of his rival's party.



Van der Bellen's arrival could help ease tensions between Austria's two centrist coalition parties, which are seeking to agree on a list of new priorities that would keep their alliance alive and counter perceptions their government is ineffective.



Van der Bellen warned during his campaign of the dangers of a Freedom Party-led government and said he would try to prevent that happening. He suggested Wednesday that the coalition should do its part to avert that outcome.

