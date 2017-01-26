Eight held in Austrian police raids linked to ISIS

Austrian police took eight people into custody Thursday in raids linked to potential connections with the militant group ISIS, prosecutors in the city of Graz said.



Around 800 police officers took part in the raids in Vienna and Graz "due to suspected participation in a terrorist organisation (ISIS)," they said in a statement, adding that the coordinated action had been planned for some time.



The statement gave no more details, but a spokesman said the people taken into custody included three Austrian nationals with a migrant background, two Bosnians and a Syrian.

...