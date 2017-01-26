Gibraltar accuses 'predator' Spain of Brexit ploy

The head of the tiny British overseas territory of Gibraltar, which is hugely dependent on a free-flowing border with Spain, has accused Madrid of acting like a "predator" by trying to exploit Brexit.



In an interview with AFP in London, Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo dismissed Spain's offer of joint sovereignty as a way of keeping the pro-EU peninsula within the European Union.



But he did not rule out having an associate status with the EU once Britain leaves the bloc, in order to keep things moving at the border – something critical for Gibraltar's economy.



Gibraltar accounts for 25 percent of the Campo's gross domestic product and is the "second biggest employer in Andalusia after the regional government", Picardo said.



For this reason, he believes Spain would not want to see Gibraltar damaged by Brexit, and would also not want to re-close the border.



From Gibraltar's current relationship with the EU, Picardo now wants to retain access to the British market and U.K. services, freedom of movement across the EU, "frontier fluidity" with Spain, and access to the European single market, if Britain has it.

