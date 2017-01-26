Switzerland arrests ex-Gambian interior minister

Switzerland Thursday detained former Gambian interior minister Ousman Sonko, who is accused of committing grave abuses under the rule of ousted president Yahya Jammeh.



The arrest, confirmed by Swiss prosecutors, comes as The Gambia prepared to welcome their new president Adama Barrow, who had fled to Senegal after beating Jammeh in a landmark election that sparked a political crisis.



TRIAL, which campaigns for the Swiss judicial system to act on crimes committed abroad, described Sonko as one of Jammeh's "strongmen" and said he must have been aware of the violations committed under the fallen authoritarian government.

...